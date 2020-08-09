1/1
Druis Perry "Elaine" Westlund
SULPHUR- Druis "Elaine" Perry Westlund, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Elaine was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss where she completed the RCIA Program. She also attended the ACTS Retreat where she met many other sisters of faith. Elaine, affectionately known as "Ginny" enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. She also enjoyed cooking, and taking care of her chickens.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Hoffpauir and husband, Brent of Carlyss; step-daughter, Debra Vaughan and husband, Ronald of Carlyss; her brother, Steve Perry of Scottsdale, Arizona; and six grandchildren, Sarah Grace Hoffpauir, Mary Claire Hoffpauir, Justin Vaughan, Caitlyn Vaughan, Danielle Westlund, and Christopher Adams. She is preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Westlund; her parents, Shirley and Druis Perry; her step-daughter, Janie Adams; and two sisters, Wynell Widcamp and Loretta Pardue.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in St. Theresa Catholic Church. The Rev. Bino Francis, M.S. will officiate. Burial will be in Dutch Cove Cemetery in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Our Lady's Catholic School, 1111 Cypress Street, Sulphur, LA 70663.

Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
