Drummond Jimmy Braden, 76, of Lake Charles passed away sudden and unexpected on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Mr. Braden was born in Brewton, Al and moved to Destin, Fl in his younger years where he was raised and graduated high school. He moved to Lake Charles in 1989 where he remained the rest of his life. While in Destin, he was a well-known charter boat captain having been recognized as the #1 captain in multiple articles and magazines. Mr. Braden bought his first charter boat at the age of 19 and later had a fleet of seven boats. People came from near and far to get the opportunity to have him as their captain and guide. Mr. Braden also owned a gift shop and a machine shop. He built and opened the successful bar and restaurant known to all tourists in Destin called AJ's. When Mr. Braden moved to Lake Charles, he became an insurance agent with Horace Mann Insurance Company and retired in 1992.

He will be remembered as a successful and incredible sportsman who had an intense passion for fishing and hunting. Mr. Braden also had a special place in his heart for animals, especially strays, and would take them into his care when he came across one. He will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of being in his company, especially his family.

Those to cherish his memory are his loving devoted wife of 30 years, Sylvia Bordelon Braden of Lake Charles; children, Tommy Braden (Michelle) of Destin, Fl, Rodney Braden (Jamie) of Destin, Fl, Drummona Braden Anderson (James) of Wylie, Texas, Anne Morris Gwatney (Brent) of Springdale, Ar, and Steven Bonsack (Ashley) of Bridge City, Texas; siblings, Sherry Krohn (Ken) of Fort Walton Beach, Fl and Wendy Krieg (Timothy) of Niceville, Fl; grandchildren, Terra Pruitt, Riley and Cassidy Braden, Emily and Andrew Anderson, Elizabeth, Leigh-Anne, and Brent Gwatney, and Scarlett and Aubrey Bonsack; a great granddaughter, Callie Pruitt; and a great grandson on the way, Barrett Gwatney.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Braden; parents, Helen and James Braden; and his in laws, Lee and Anne Bordelon.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Samuel Orsot will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

