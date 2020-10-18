On Oct. 13, 2020, our "Miracle Mama" who loved traveling, went on her final journey to meet Jesus. Drusilla Isaac Beglis, 94 years old, was born to Feyood and Josephine Isaac on August 3, 1926, in Sulphur, La. She married Louis P. "Neg" Beglis on July 3, 1943. Upon Neg's return from WWII, they began their family.

Mama Dru loved cooking, working crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, joking with her friends and family, and watching football and baseball on TV. She volunteered as a pink lady at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital for more than 30 years and was an example of a virtuous Christian woman lifting up others on her long prayer list for hours each day. In addition to being a wonderful role-model, she took life in stride, was quick-witted, and brightened a room with her fun-loving spirit.

Dru was labeled "Miracle Mama" after miraculously recovering from a massive stroke and two surgeries in 1985. When Neg died in 1992, she began traveling around the world. In 2011, Dru had another stroke and lived her last years at Stonebridge continuing to brighten the spirits of those around her. She will be greatly missed by all those she encountered. However, others may honor her memory by finding the joy in every situation.

Dru was preceded in death by parents, Feyood and Josephine Faris Isaac; loving husband, Louis P. Beglis; infant son, Peter Lynn Beglis; sisters, Jackie Martin, Dorothy "Fritz" Schrumpf, Joyce Guidry; brothers, Isaac "Ike" Isaac, Dr. George Isaac, John "Jay" Isaac; and son-in-law, Terry Backhaus.

She is survived by daughters, Dr. Dale Schanz (Jack), Louise Nichols (Tommy), Diana Backhaus, Drusilla Ellender (Kerry), Dr. Sallye Rhodes (Don); son, Peter W. Beglis; grandchildren, Dielle Barrentine (Robert), Dara Johnson (Happy), Jeff Nichols (Brandy), Amy Courtney (Shane), Brian Backhaus (Shiva), Annie Backhaus (Bobby Richard), Elizabeth Backhaus, Bradley Ellender (Tarin), Lauri Flanagan (Kade), Emily Wyatt (Cody), Katie Brown (Jesse), Benjamin Rhodes, Hudson Rhodes (Jessica), Blake Rhodes (Anais); sister-in-law, Ruth Isaac; 30 great grandchildren, one great granddaughter on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Henning Memorial United Methodist Church in Sulphur beginning at 10 a.m. and will continue until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The Reverends Juliet Spencer and Chris Blanchard will officiate. Burial will follow at Mimosa-Pines Cemetery-South under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Stonebridge Place Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sulphur Christian Community Coalition (SC3) and Henning Memorial United Methodist Church.

