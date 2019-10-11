|
|
He fought a good fight; he kept the faith, and now he is healed, in Heaven, as Jesus promised!
Dwight Anthony Heard, 68, of Lake Charles, went to be with the Lord at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family.
Heaven recruited a master carpenter to be on its mansion design team when you joined with your new body, free from Rheumatoid Arthritis, cancer and pain. We know you are showing Jesus your many wonderful ideas and amazing talents, working out of your awesome heavenly shop! But first, go enjoy one of the things you loved the most, good food, at Jesus's table with now steady hands!
"Dad," you know just how I want my mansion built and finished, because I will see you soon. If I know you like I do, you will have it in front of a lake with beautiful mountains surrounding it! I love you dad! Give our baby boy the biggest hug and kiss from his mama! ~ Love, "Mom"
He was a jack of all trades and master of many. He lived his life providing for his family and helping everyone else. He was a renowned Instrument Technician, employed by Olin Chemicals, Arcadia, Louisiana Pigment and Conoco Phillips. He had several nicknames given to him by friends, but one that stuck out the most was Bulldog! Everyone knew who to call if they needed a problem solved or something fixed, because he would not leave it alone until the problem was resolved. We were told he would not stop working even if it meant not eating or sleeping until an instrument at work was figured out!
Left here on earth to treasure and cherish memories are his loving wife of 45 years, Tasca Johnson Heard; children, Chrystal Heard Gautreaux (Steve) and Cody Heard (Jami); grandchildren, Brooklynn and Londynn Gautreaux, and Madelyn and Anne-Marie Heard; siblings, Diannah Baumgarten (Robert), Carolyn Hale (William), Gary Heard (Suki) and Pam Bailey (Buddy); and his sweet, "wouldn't harm a flea" 2-pound yorkie, Bella; several nieces, nephews and many, many friends but one special bud of almost 50 years, Derrell Goings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Opal Heard; son, Shannon Anthony Heard; and a brother, Roy Arwood.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Livingway Pentecostal Church. The Rev. Brent Keating and the Rev. Charles Nugent will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin Friday at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the funeral home and will resume in the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
We would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses who went above and beyond and showed so much care, concern and compassion: Dr. Mahammad Khan, Kendee Kreider and the staff of Heart of Hospice, Dr. Ron Lewis and especially Amanda Burnett. We also wish to thank the many friends and family who have shown love and support.
Published in American Press on Oct. 11, 2019