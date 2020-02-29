|
|
Dwight James Viator, 67, of Bossier City passed away unexpectedly at 4:19 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in a New Orleans hospital.
Mr. Viator was born on Nov. 16, 1952 in Lake Charles where he resided until his family moved to New Iberia. He was a 1971 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. Following graduation, he began his lifelong career as a thoroughbred horse trainer. He trained in numerous states but primarily at Louisiana Downs Racetrack in Bossier City and Fair Grounds Racetrack in New Orleans. One of his proudest accomplishments was in 1981 when he had a horse in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness in Maryland. Beyond the horse training, he enjoyed playing golf, fishing and being with friends and family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Allen "Al" and Leatrice "Lee" Viator of Lake Charles; two sisters, Debbie Viator Theriot (Tommy) of Sweetlake and D'Lissa Viator Cunningham (David) of Southlake, TX; two nieces and two nephews, Dr. Corey Theriot, Cheree Theriot, Catherine Cunningham, and Jac Cunningham.
An inurnment will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Bossier City and New Orleans.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2020