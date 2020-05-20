Dwight Louis Arceneaux Sr., 59, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on April 18, 2020, after a long illness.

Dwight was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son and husband. He moved houses for the majority of his life and provided for his family.

Mr. Arceneaux was preceded in death by his father, Louis Arceneaux.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lorena Ann Toussand Arceneaux; son, Dwight Arceneaux; mother, Lorena Chavis Arceneaux; grandchildren, Selena and Alayjuh Arceneaux; sisters, Brenda, Karen, and Kimberly; and one brother, Gregory James Arceneaux.

Mr. Arceneaux's cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home.

