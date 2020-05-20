Dwight Louis Arceneaux Sr
Dwight Louis Arceneaux Sr., 59, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on April 18, 2020, after a long illness.
Dwight was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son and husband. He moved houses for the majority of his life and provided for his family.
Mr. Arceneaux was preceded in death by his father, Louis Arceneaux.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lorena Ann Toussand Arceneaux; son, Dwight Arceneaux; mother, Lorena Chavis Arceneaux; grandchildren, Selena and Alayjuh Arceneaux; sisters, Brenda, Karen, and Kimberly; and one brother, Gregory James Arceneaux.
Mr. Arceneaux's cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
