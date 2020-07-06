1/1
Dylan Cade McFarlain
2012 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dylan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dylan Cade McFarlain, 8, of Moss Bluff, La, passed away peacefully at 7:04 AM on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in his residence.
Dylan was born January 8, 2012 in Lake Charles, La. He remained strong throughout his life and touched the lives of everyone he met. He was a strong, happy boy with an infectious smile. He loved his family dearly, enjoyed watching Westerns, and loved Snoopy and dinosaurs. He had a special bond with his twin sister, Kaydence, and loved when she read to him.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Brandon and Krystal McFarlain; twin sister, Kaydence McFarlain; sister, Tori Craddock and husband Joshua; grandparents, Rodney and Kathy Thompson and Belva McFarlain; nephew, Justin Blaine Craddock; aunt, Bethany Jones "TT" and husband David "Tio"; uncle, Barrett McFarlain "Nonc T" and wife Chelsea; uncle, Kasey Thompson; and cousins, Charleigh McFarlain and Amelia McFarlain.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Kenneth and Audrey Allen, Tulius and Jim Thompson, and Irvie and William Lee McFarlain.
His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Moss Bluff. Reverend Glenn George will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to his nurse, Laura Bull, the faculty, teachers, aides, staff and students at Gillis Elementary, and to the Therapy Staff, Kids Team, and anyone throughout the years that had a part in his medical care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 5, 2020
I didn't have the pleasure of meeting Dylan but I have known his family gor many years. My heart breaks for you all and even as we know Dylan is bouncing on our Father in Heaven's knee right now just surrounded by loved ines welcoming him my prayers are going up for the loved ones left behind missing him .
Charlotte Guidry
Friend
July 5, 2020
I saw pictures of your beautiful boy with your Dad on FB ! He was so connected with his PawPaw ! You did really good and you will see him in Heaven ! I truly believe. Life is short. Praying for you
Bridget Armistead
Friend
July 5, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your sweet boy! My daughter, Abby, went to school with Kaydence.
Lori Williams
Classmate
July 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patrick Geagan
Acquaintance
July 5, 2020
I will never forget his smile!❤
Belinda Sollie
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved