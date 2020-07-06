Dylan Cade McFarlain, 8, of Moss Bluff, La, passed away peacefully at 7:04 AM on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in his residence.

Dylan was born January 8, 2012 in Lake Charles, La. He remained strong throughout his life and touched the lives of everyone he met. He was a strong, happy boy with an infectious smile. He loved his family dearly, enjoyed watching Westerns, and loved Snoopy and dinosaurs. He had a special bond with his twin sister, Kaydence, and loved when she read to him.

Dylan is survived by his parents, Brandon and Krystal McFarlain; twin sister, Kaydence McFarlain; sister, Tori Craddock and husband Joshua; grandparents, Rodney and Kathy Thompson and Belva McFarlain; nephew, Justin Blaine Craddock; aunt, Bethany Jones "TT" and husband David "Tio"; uncle, Barrett McFarlain "Nonc T" and wife Chelsea; uncle, Kasey Thompson; and cousins, Charleigh McFarlain and Amelia McFarlain.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Kenneth and Audrey Allen, Tulius and Jim Thompson, and Irvie and William Lee McFarlain.

His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Moss Bluff. Reverend Glenn George will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.

The family would like to express a special word of thanks to his nurse, Laura Bull, the faculty, teachers, aides, staff and students at Gillis Elementary, and to the Therapy Staff, Kids Team, and anyone throughout the years that had a part in his medical care.

