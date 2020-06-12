Dylan Scott Comeaux
1992 - 2020
A Memorial Service to honor the life of Dylan Scott Comeaux, 28, who passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Indian Bay Pavilion at Prien Lake Park in Lake Charles from 2-4 p.m.
Dylan was born March 6, 1992, to Denise Way and Ron Glasscock but adopted at the age of 7 by his parents Joey and Melissa Comeaux of Crowley. Dylan has lived in Lake Charles for the past 8 years and worked in fumigation at the Port of Lake Charles.
Dylan was a kind and gentle soul who always tried to please everyone. Dylan loved to cook and loved his family and being outdoors.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Joey and Melissa Comeaux of Crowley; brothers, Jeremy (Monica) Comeaux of Jennings, Toby (Heather) Comeaux of Lafayette; sisters, Nicole (Travis) Istre of Jennings, Ashley Comeaux of Roanoke, Rhianna Way of Beaverton, Ore., and Lindsey (Trapper) Louiviere of Magnolia, Texas; and 9 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Jim and Bonnie Way of Beaverton, Ore.; uncles, Brian Way of Crowley, Michael Way of Beaverton, Ore., and Bobby Comeaux of Grand Junction, Colo.; and numerous cousins.
Dylan was preceded in death by his beautiful niece, Blayke Mackenzie Seneca; and his paternal grandparents, J.B. and Ivadeen Comeaux.
Dylan was engaged to Bedrah Luna (no date was set for the marriage). He loved and idolized Bedrah's daughter, Marlee. Dylan wanted to adopt Marlee to be able to give her the same life that he was given.
The family of Dylan Scott Comeaux wants to thank Brett and Gina Butcher and the numerous friends for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.
Hixon Funeral Home, 3001 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, 337-439-2446, was in charge of the arrangements.

Published in American Press on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Indian Bay Pavilion at Prien Lake Park
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
