E. P. "Cotton" Smith, 88, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mr. Smith retired as a captain from the Lake Charles Police Department in 1982.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Wolford Smith; children, Sheila Smith, Joel Smith and wife Cindy, Gary Smith, and Bryan Smith and wife Debra; his 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Consolata Cemetery. A gathering of family members and friends will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Eulogy Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 22, 2020