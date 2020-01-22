Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Consolata Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for E. P. Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. P. "Cotton" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. P. "Cotton" Smith Obituary
E. P. "Cotton" Smith, 88, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mr. Smith retired as a captain from the Lake Charles Police Department in 1982.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Wolford Smith; children, Sheila Smith, Joel Smith and wife Cindy, Gary Smith, and Bryan Smith and wife Debra; his 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Consolata Cemetery. A gathering of family members and friends will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Eulogy Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E. P.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -