Earl Rose Robinson Jr., 87, died on July 28, 2020 in a local hospital.

He was a native of Crowley, La., and lived in Lake Charles, La., most of his life. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist where he was a member of the Evangelistic Outreach Ministry.

Survivors include his daughters, Joann Francis (James) of Lake Charles, La., and Rebecca Tarawally (Alhaji) of Miramar, Fla.; two sons, Harold Robinson Sr. (Leeida) of Lake Charles, La., and Alvin Robinson of Houston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Robinson; his parents, Earl and Olivia Spenser Robinson Sr.; his sons, Earl David, Curtis and Charles Robinson.

Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel, the Rev. Elmore Garner will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

