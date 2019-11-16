|
Earl Thomas "Tommy" Mouton Jr., 56, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Thailand.
Tommy served in the Army National Guard before graduating from Western Carolina University with a degree in Education. Tommy's teaching career eventually brought him to Thailand where he taught students of all ages, English. Before going to Thailand, Tommy was a successful kickboxer holding many titles.
Tommy leaves behind three beautiful children, Rashale Mouton, Alicia Mouton, Jonnathun Mouton and wife Shelby; two beautiful granddaughters, Emerson and Madelyn Mouton; sisters Yvonne Mouton and Teresa Mouton; brothers, Val Mouton and wife Derinda and Gerald Mouton and wife Kelli; and his grandmother, Bonnye Theriot Hebert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Sr. and Lillian Mouton; brother, Johnny Mouton; and his grandfather, Balian Theriot.
His prayer and reflection service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Johnson Funeral Home, led by Fr. Johnny Savoy. A gathering of family members and friends will be on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. A graveside service will be held in Our Lady Star of Sea Cemetery following the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 16, 2019