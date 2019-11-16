Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Earl Mouton
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
Our Lady Star of Sea Cemetery
Earl Thomas "Tommy" Mouton Jr


1963 - 2019
Earl Thomas "Tommy" Mouton Jr Obituary
Earl Thomas "Tommy" Mouton Jr., 56, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Thailand.
Tommy served in the Army National Guard before graduating from Western Carolina University with a degree in Education. Tommy's teaching career eventually brought him to Thailand where he taught students of all ages, English. Before going to Thailand, Tommy was a successful kickboxer holding many titles.
Tommy leaves behind three beautiful children, Rashale Mouton, Alicia Mouton, Jonnathun Mouton and wife Shelby; two beautiful granddaughters, Emerson and Madelyn Mouton; sisters Yvonne Mouton and Teresa Mouton; brothers, Val Mouton and wife Derinda and Gerald Mouton and wife Kelli; and his grandmother, Bonnye Theriot Hebert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Sr. and Lillian Mouton; brother, Johnny Mouton; and his grandfather, Balian Theriot.
His prayer and reflection service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Johnson Funeral Home, led by Fr. Johnny Savoy. A gathering of family members and friends will be on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. A graveside service will be held in Our Lady Star of Sea Cemetery following the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 16, 2019
