Earline Joyce Stogsdill, 88, was called to her Heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, while in a local care center.

Born to Earl Joseph and Evelyn Marie Suarez Bertrand in Lake Charles, Mrs. Stogsdill was a 1950 graduate of LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University. She was a nursing assistant at Cal Cam Hospital in Sulphur for 16 years, retiring in 1994. She enjoyed sewing, painting and shopping, but found her greatest joy in caring for her family. Mrs. Stogsdill was a woman of great faith and a member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Moss Bluff.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Cecil Wayne Stogsdill; three daughters, Ruth Ann Meaux of Houston, Texas, Linda Dianne Beverly and husband Dwayne of Tyler, Texas, and Janet Sue Stogsdill of Moss Bluff; three brothers, Bill Bertrand and wife Alice of Houston, Don Bertrand and wife Jessie, also of Moss Bluff, and David Bertrand and wife Judy, also of Houston; one sister, Candy McFarlain and husband James of Moss Bluff; three granddaughters, Lisa Marie Anderson and husband Arnold, Heather Wilcox and husband Michael, and Heidi Craig and husband Adam; and one great grandson due to arrive in two weeks, Elliott Craig.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Doris Broussard and Betty Carlock.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Reverend John Hoffpauir will officiate. Interment will be at Old Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until service time.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care given their beloved wife and mother to the doctors and staff of Senior Village of Opelousas.

