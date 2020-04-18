|
On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Earsby Joseph Vidrine of Lake Charles, La passed away at the age of 85.
Earsby was born in Easton, La to Cyrus and Rose (Fuselier) Vidrine. He grew up in Evangeline Parish and moved to Lake Charles where he lived for 67 years as a successful Iron Worker (retired) and family man. On Dec. 19, 1954 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Lake Charles, he married Betty Ann Mott and their 61-year marriage left a legacy of four children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Earsby had several passions to include welding, fishing, and hunting; however, his greatest joy was watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play baseball, basketball, softball, soccer, and hockey. Known to his loved ones as Paw Paw Sheep, he was always there to cheer his family on. He never missed an opportunity to impart love and wisdom to his family, especially when it came to fishing or driving Old Blue. His family will miss him in the stands and will never forget that their Paw Paw showed up for every game.
Earsby began his career as an ironworker apprentice for W. B. Smiley Steel Company. He worked at various industries in Calcasieu Parish, ending his career at Louisiana Menhaden. He was a proud member of the Iron Workers Local #623.
He is survived by his four children: Grant Vidrine (Teresa), Vickie Faulk (Jeffery), Tammy Pilola (Patrick), and Brian Vidrine (Leigh Ann); 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren: Jay Vidrine (Isabel, Caleb, Sofia), Eric Vidrine (Courtney, Bianca, Gia), Ryan Vidrine (Christina, Jonathan), Garrett Faulk (Colin, Adyn), Aaron Faulk (Meagan, Beau, Finley), Laura Van Olst (Austin, Rhys, Charley), Sean Pilola, Drew Pilola, Jordan Pilola, Lilly Vidrine, and Olivia Vidrine. He also leaves behind his "adopted" son, Jeff (Donita, Grace, Anne) Helms and his sister-in-law, Erma Vidrine.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; granddaughter, Virginia Pilola; parents, Cyrus and Rose; brothers, Edson Vidrine and Glenn Vidrine; and sisters, Elaine Veillon and Etheline Benoit.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Consolata Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana, https://www.catholiccharitiesswla.com/.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020