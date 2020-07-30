1/1
Easter Juanita (Jackson) Troullier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Easter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Easter Juanita Jackson Troullier, 83, of New Orleans, La., passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Easter was a graduate of W. O. Boston High School class 1959 where she serve as queen of her class. Her parents are the late Clarence O. (Rachel Hilbert) Jackson. Her only surviving sibling, Henry H. (Joyce) Jackson of Lake Charles, La., with two sons, Marcus and Luke of New Orleans, La. Celebration of life will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Funeral starts at 10 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 2319 3rd St., New Orleans, La. Pastor C.S.Gordon officiating. We respectfully request all attendants to wear mask with social distances.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral
10:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved