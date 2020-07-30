Easter Juanita Jackson Troullier, 83, of New Orleans, La., passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Easter was a graduate of W. O. Boston High School class 1959 where she serve as queen of her class. Her parents are the late Clarence O. (Rachel Hilbert) Jackson. Her only surviving sibling, Henry H. (Joyce) Jackson of Lake Charles, La., with two sons, Marcus and Luke of New Orleans, La. Celebration of life will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Funeral starts at 10 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 2319 3rd St., New Orleans, La. Pastor C.S.Gordon officiating. We respectfully request all attendants to wear mask with social distances.

