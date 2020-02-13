|
|
Ed Grimshaw, 85, passed away peacefully in a local hospital surrounded by his family on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1934, in El Campo, Texas, to Annie and George Grimshaw. He grew up in Bunkie, La., where he graduated from High School. He met the love of his life, Martina while earning his engineering degree at LSU. Ed was a pilot. He loved to fly. One of his many missions was to fly transplant patients to their destinations. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Ed was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served in many capacities, particularly the building committee. He retired after 30 years of service as Engineer with Gulf States Utilities. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his Side-Liners whom he met with regularly for fellowship and food.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 62 years, Martina J. Stephens Grimshaw; his daughter, Monya Offill (Don) of Savannah, Texas; his sons, Armand Grimshaw (Angie), Sean Grimshaw and Steven Grimshaw, all of Lake Charles; his sister, George Anne Creed; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in the North Venue. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation on Friday evening will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, and will resume on Saturday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to nurses, Yvonner Ceasar, Betty Thomas, Renee Cormier and Jackie Vickers for their care and compassion during his last days.
Published in American Press on Feb. 13, 2020