|
|
On Sunday, March 1, 2020, the Lord called Eddie Jones Jr. home at the age of 79. He was born in Plaisance, La. and attended Plaisance High School. After leaving Plaisance, he moved to Lake Charles and worked 30 years as a fireman helper at Reynolds Aluminum, later known as Alcoa, before medically retiring. Eddie was a member of Messiah Missionary Baptist church under the leadership of the Rev. Robert L. Owens.
He was a huge jokester who never met a stranger and could make anyone laugh to the point of tears. He enjoyed walking around the city with his wooden "Moses" stick, engaging in conversation with everyone he crossed paths with. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Eddie is survived by his three children; Eddie K. (Melanie) Jones of Houston, Texas, Deidre A. (David) Cooper of Duluth, Ga., and Nikita J. (Thomas) Simon Jr. of Lake Charles; one brother, Allen Jones of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Morgan D. Simon, Aaron T. Simon and Aidan T. Simon; three godchildren, the Rev. Todd Jones, Eura Dell "Boo" Stephney Charles and Michael Gardenhi; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Jones Sr. and his mother, Louisa Malone Jones; two brothers, Mack (Sally) Jones and McKinley (Eva) Jones; and four sisters, Cora Jones (Leroy) Stepney, Elnora Jones (Robert Lee) Gordon, Mary Louise Jones (Jessie) Guillory, and Elmira Jones (Relphard Lee) Spikes.
Special thanks to his niece, Michelle Jones Vital, Shelby "Marilyn Monroe" Celestine and Dana Tousand for taking care of him in his time of need. Also thank you to Dr. Stagg and his staff, the staff of 2 Tower Oncology at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Landmark of Lake Charles and Brighton Bridge Hospice.
Services will be held on March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church, 2605 Poe Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2020