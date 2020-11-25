Edith Agatha Johnson, 90, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020 at Winfield Health Center in Crockett, Texas.

She was the fourth child born to Eddie and Elzina Johnson on April 17, 1930 in Donaldsonville, La. She graduated from Southern University and was admitted to the graduate college of the University of Illinois. She was employed by the Calcasieu Parish School Board and worked at Washington Marion High school as their premier physical education teacher.

She was a faithful and dedicated member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and was the founding member of the "PALS" organization which raised funds through monthly suppers and worked tirelessly for the MLK Celebration which was hosted by her church family for 40 years. She was instrumental in organizing he one day memorial rally in 1977 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. In 1981 the celebration was changed to a three day weekend celebration and renamed the Southwest Louisiana Black Heritage Festival and MLK Memorial Rally. She was a founding member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Lake Charles Alumnae Chapter.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Elzina Johnson; three sisters and two brothers.

She leaves to mourn her passing her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Johnson and her children of Yorktown, Va.; a dear cousin, Dora Dean Knockum of Donaldsonville, La., her caregivers of 25 years, Curtis and Rena Sterling Sr., Marie Guidry, Lula Handy, Louanna Brown and Charlene Johnson, all of Lake Charles; a host of nieces, nephews, god-children, relatives and friends.

She will be remembered at the 11 a.m. Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Jan. 10, 2021. As per her wish, her body was donated to science.

