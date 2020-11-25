1/1
Edith Agatha Johnson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Agatha Johnson, 90, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020 at Winfield Health Center in Crockett, Texas.
She was the fourth child born to Eddie and Elzina Johnson on April 17, 1930 in Donaldsonville, La. She graduated from Southern University and was admitted to the graduate college of the University of Illinois. She was employed by the Calcasieu Parish School Board and worked at Washington Marion High school as their premier physical education teacher.
She was a faithful and dedicated member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and was the founding member of the "PALS" organization which raised funds through monthly suppers and worked tirelessly for the MLK Celebration which was hosted by her church family for 40 years. She was instrumental in organizing he one day memorial rally in 1977 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. In 1981 the celebration was changed to a three day weekend celebration and renamed the Southwest Louisiana Black Heritage Festival and MLK Memorial Rally. She was a founding member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Lake Charles Alumnae Chapter.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Elzina Johnson; three sisters and two brothers.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Johnson and her children of Yorktown, Va.; a dear cousin, Dora Dean Knockum of Donaldsonville, La., her caregivers of 25 years, Curtis and Rena Sterling Sr., Marie Guidry, Lula Handy, Louanna Brown and Charlene Johnson, all of Lake Charles; a host of nieces, nephews, god-children, relatives and friends.
She will be remembered at the 11 a.m. Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Jan. 10, 2021. As per her wish, her body was donated to science.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
10
Service
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved