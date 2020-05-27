Edith Catherine Nauman Hay passed gently into the loving arms of our precious Lord on May 25, 2020. Dede, the youngest of six children of William and Effie Naumann, was born in Lake Charles, La., on Jan. 28, 1920. She was baptized on April 12, 1920, at First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles, where she remained a lifelong member, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Scout Den Mother, and various other church activities. Her life revolved around her husband Carl, her two sons, Paul and Gene, and extended family and friends. She was the ultimate homemaker, and gave new meaning to cooking from scratch. Dede had a special zeal for life, and loved entertaining family and friends with coffee, cards, and conversation. She also served 20 years as a Pink Lady at Memorial Hospital.

Dede was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Podrasky Hay; two brothers, Newell and Elmer Naumann; and three sisters, Laura Broussard, Bess Morrison and Elsie Stewart. Survivors include her sons, Paul Hay (Beverly) of Beaumont, Texas, Gene Hay (Connie) of Lake Charles, four grandchildren, Monica Hay of Beaumont, Carl Hay (Rowena) of Houston, Heidi Rowley (Jim) of Baton Rouge, and Ryan Hay of Houston. Dede also has five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Caring Ministry of First United Methodist Church, Brighton Bridge Hospice, Resthaven Nursing Home, and all who sent prayers, cards and made personal visits.

A private family service is planned under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles where Dede worshipped for one hundred years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store