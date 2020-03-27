|
Edna Lee Carver Bradley, 92, of Lake Charles, moved to Heaven Thursday, March 26, 2020, from the comfort of her home.
Mrs. Bradley was born in Kingsport, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 1927, to Robert and Nannie Bishop Carver. As a teenager, she worked in a weave shop at Borden Mills Cotton Mill during World War II. Following the war, she married her husband of 62 years, Floyd E. Bradley. In 1957 they moved to Penscacola, Fla., where they worked at Chemstrand Corporation and she later began working with Singer Sewing Machine Company. Mrs. Bradley retired in 1986. In 1990 she and her husband made Lake Charles their home. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, painting, crafting and traveling with her husband to setup booths for craft shows. She and her husband found much pleasure in worshiping and participating in activities at Trinity Baptist Church. She was also a faithful participant in Trinity's JOY group and Senior exercise program. One of her greatest joys was meeting weekly with her Christian sisters to join in fellowship and play games. Mrs. Bradley leaves a legacy of love and devotion to her family and her special bond with her grandchildren. She will be most remembered as a beautiful seamstress with superior organizational skills.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Sid Bradley (Linda) of Lake Charles; one daughter, Linda Pickering (Don) of Athens, Ga.; four grandchildren, Rex Bradley (Leslie) of Lake Charles, Austin Pickering (Christina) of Philadelphia, Pa., Kirk Bradley (Brandy) of Pensacola, Fla., and Travis Pickering (Maria) of Houston, Texas; eight great-grandchildren, Isabella, Hannah, Julia, Ava, Austin, Anna, Clara and Annabella; one brother, Haril Carver (Brenda) of Kingsport, Tenn.; and one sister, Rubye Wilson of Pensacola, Fla.
In 2009, her husband preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her parents; five brothers, Charles, Don, Kirby, Clyde and Jerry Carver; and one sister, Barbara Ruth Gouge.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. Private interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery.
**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to immediately family, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only.**
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church.
Mrs. Bradley's family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to Brighton Bridge Hospice and her caregivers, Gwen, Carlie, Marilyn and Yvonner for their love and compassion and excellence in care.
Published in American Press on Mar. 27, 2020