Edna Mitternight, 96, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
She was born in Plainview, La., on Nov. 26, 1923, to Alvy and Oma Self Jones. She attended Plainview High School, where she enjoyed playing basketball and graduated Class of 1940. She began work as a telephone operator, later going on to meet a coworker's brother, a gentleman named William "Bill" Anthony Mitternight. They were wed on Feb. 18, 1950.
Together they welcomed three children; Anne, Mary, and William Edward. She was a member of 12th Street Baptist Church and her hobbies included quilting, sewing and her Sunday morning TV services. Together she and Bill were members of the PT Boaters Organization, often traveling to various reunions throughout the United States. As her children grew up and left home, she gladly accepted a new title; "MaMaw" and loved spending time with her family.
She was welcomed into heaven by her husband of 46 years, her parents; her siblings; and a son in-law, Johnny Miller.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Anne (Perry) Bullard, Mary Miller and William Edward Mitternight; her grandchildren, Kirby (Mandy) Miller, Tony (Jennifer) Bullard and Sarah Bullard Vidrine; and her great-grandchildren, Kolton and Kurry.
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with graveside service to follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Feb. 7, 2020