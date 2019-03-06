Home

Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Edward Claude Musk

Edward Claude Musk Obituary
Edward Claude Musk
Edward Claude Musk, 54 of Lake Charles, passed away March 4, 2019.
He was born in Okinawa, Japan, and lived in Westlake, La., most of his life. He worked as a welder.
Edward was a loving son, father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Leonard L. Musk Sr. and Mavis Powell Musk of Westlake; sons, Jason Musk of Westlake and Corey Musk of Gillis, La.; and grandsons, Eli, Samuel and Alexander.
He is predeceased by his son, Joseph Musk, and wife Karla Chauvin Musk.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2019
