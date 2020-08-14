Edward Dalton Myrick passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2020, at the age of 76, after a long battle with an illness.

Edward was born on May 28, 1944, as the second child of Fern and D.L. Myrick. He grew up along with his sister Jane Myrick Lyons of Carlyss, La.

Ed then attended Tulane University for his Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts in Political Science, and Doctor of Juris Prudence. He moved back to Lake Charles and joined the Anderson, Leithhead, Scott, Boudreau and Savoy law firm. He later joined the Jones Tete firm on an "of counsel" basis. After several years he moved to the Stockwell Sievert firm with whom he practiced until his retirement in 2009.

He served as the President of the Calcasieu Parish Head Start program, and Secretary of the 14th Judicial Court Bar Association as well as the greater Lake Charles Rotary Club. He was a Life Fellow of the American Bar Association and the Louisiana Bar Association.

Ed fell in love with New Orleans and his future wife Laura Kaufman. They were married for 45 years until her death in 2016. He is survived by his daughter Beth and his son Michael both of Dallas, Texas.

Donations can be made to the Southwest Louisiana Bar Association or Tulane University.

