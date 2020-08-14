1/1
Edward Dalton Myrick
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Dalton Myrick passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2020, at the age of 76, after a long battle with an illness.
Edward was born on May 28, 1944, as the second child of Fern and D.L. Myrick. He grew up along with his sister Jane Myrick Lyons of Carlyss, La.
Ed then attended Tulane University for his Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts in Political Science, and Doctor of Juris Prudence. He moved back to Lake Charles and joined the Anderson, Leithhead, Scott, Boudreau and Savoy law firm. He later joined the Jones Tete firm on an "of counsel" basis. After several years he moved to the Stockwell Sievert firm with whom he practiced until his retirement in 2009.
He served as the President of the Calcasieu Parish Head Start program, and Secretary of the 14th Judicial Court Bar Association as well as the greater Lake Charles Rotary Club. He was a Life Fellow of the American Bar Association and the Louisiana Bar Association.
Ed fell in love with New Orleans and his future wife Laura Kaufman. They were married for 45 years until her death in 2016. He is survived by his daughter Beth and his son Michael both of Dallas, Texas.
Donations can be made to the Southwest Louisiana Bar Association or Tulane University.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved