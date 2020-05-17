The Lord took Edward home May 1, 2020, at the age of 71. Edward and his twin brother were born July 5, 1948, in Lake Charles, La., to Dudley and Beatrice Robinson Veillon.

Edward was preceded in death by his father, mother and twin brother.

Eddie Veillon Sr. is survived by his sister, Dorothy Veillon Davidson and her husband Chuck Davidson; nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful staff who took care of him over the years.

Edward will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him dearly.

