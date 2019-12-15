|
|
SULPHUR - Edward Earl Mills, 76, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in a local hospice.
He was a native of Pana, Ill., and had been a resident of Sulphur for many years before moving to Singer in 2001. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Edward enjoyed working on his land and taking care of his dogs.
Survivors include his children, Brent Edward Mills of Singer and Allison Dawn Gaudet of Westlake; his siblings, Ronald Mills of Taylorville, Ill., Margie Toppel of Minneapolis, Minn., and Donna Cole of Pana, Ill.; and two grandchildren, Kadra Gaudet and Brandon Gaudet. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Mills; and his siblings, Shirley Simpkins and Roger Mills Jr.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines South Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 15, 2019