Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Earl Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Earl Mills Obituary
SULPHUR - Edward Earl Mills, 76, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in a local hospice.
He was a native of Pana, Ill., and had been a resident of Sulphur for many years before moving to Singer in 2001. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Edward enjoyed working on his land and taking care of his dogs.
Survivors include his children, Brent Edward Mills of Singer and Allison Dawn Gaudet of Westlake; his siblings, Ronald Mills of Taylorville, Ill., Margie Toppel of Minneapolis, Minn., and Donna Cole of Pana, Ill.; and two grandchildren, Kadra Gaudet and Brandon Gaudet. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Mills; and his siblings, Shirley Simpkins and Roger Mills Jr.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines South Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -