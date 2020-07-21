1/
Edward Earl Mitterlehner
1928 - 2020
Edward Earl Mitterlehner died July 11, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas. He was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Shreveport, La.
He is survived by his wife, Carroll Lee Wyman Mitterlehner of Kerrville, Texas; daughter, Marilyn Stone (Chuck) of Sulphur, La.; son-in-law, Henry Matthews of Spring, Texas; sister, Bettie Waterfallen of Shreveport, La.; and brother, Dennis Mitterlehner (Jeanette Hawkins) of Brenhan, Texas; grandchildren, Wes Stone (Heidi) of Spring, Texas, Josh Stone (Katie) of Sulphur, La., Pamela Sydnor Garza (Mike) of Cypress, Texas, and Kimberly Matthews of Spring, Texas. He had 10 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Eddie was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Nancy Spear Mitterlehner; and daughter, Carolyn Matthews.
Eddie attended Kerrville United Methodist Church but remained a member of Klein United Methodist Church in Spring, Texas. He was a 1946 graduate of Byrd High School, attended Texas A & M and a 1968 graduate of McNeese State University. He retired after 45 years of employment in the Petrochemical Industry.
Burial was held at Forest Park, Woodlands, Texas, with a memorial service planned at a later date.

Published in American Press on Jul. 21, 2020.
