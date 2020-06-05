Edward "Eddy" Gentry
1953 - 2020
Eddy Gentry, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
He was born Jan. 1, 1953, in Haynesville, La., to Earl Wayne "Pete" and Jeannette "Jenny" Reed Gentry. He lived in Lake Charles since the 7th grade. He worked as a Machinist for Citgo Refining. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons. He was a loving, supportive father who was always willing to help and give advice. He was a prankster who loved having fun with family and friends. He considered his friends to be family.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his beloved wife, Beth; his three sons, Ben Gentry (Tish), Clint "Bubba" Gentry, and Seth Gentry (Jenefer), all of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Jake, Jenna, and Jase Gentry; his stepmother, Betty Taylor Gentry; numerous nieces and nephews, and his brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Mark Clay Gentry, and Michael Wayne Gentry.
His funeral service will be held 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Brian Fitkin will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday evening and will resume on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Cremation will be entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff of Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion during his final days.

Published in American Press on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUN
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUN
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 4, 2020
Ben and Tish we are so sorry for your familys loss of your Dad. Our constant thoughts and prayers for peace, strength and understanding will be with you all.
Becky and Raymond Venissat
Friend
June 4, 2020
Our hearts are broken yet we can rejoice in knowing Mr Ed is with our Lord. Loved listening to his stories about his family. He was gentle, kind, friendly. I will miss our talks every morning. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family. Please know he was very proud of each of you and loved yall.

Gail Vincent from EDSC
Gail Vincent
Friend
