Edward "Bay Bay" James Anthony Sr. was born on Aug. 4, 1957, in Lake Charles, La., to Anatole and Virda Lee Anthony. He passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. In his pass time, Edward enjoyed "cutting a few corners," listening to music, and talking on the phone. He was previously employed by Christus St. Patrick in the shipping and receiving department.
Edward is survived by his wife of 36 years, Francis "Goo" Anthony; mother, Virda Lee Anthony; daughters, Tiffany (Tamarde) Robinson and Shantell (Jeremy) Stevens; son, Edward Anthony Jr.; grandchildren, Brionna Lawson, Z'Tevion LeBlanc, Tia Anthony, Tyler Lawson, Breylon Stevens, Jerny Stevens, Tamaree Robinson, Tizionna Robinson, Tiaonna Robinson, Tamarde Robinson Jr., Eriyelle Anthony, and Xavier Anthony; close friends, Emmanuel Thomas Milan Murphy, Dwight McCarver, and Martin "Chip" Joseph Jr.; special cousins, Leary George and Rose May; guardian angel, Helen Bradley and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anatole Anthony; and his brother, Peter Anthony.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Fondel Memorial Chapel located at 832 N. Lyons St., Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2019