Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-1707
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward James "Bay Bay" Anthony Sr.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward James "Bay Bay" Anthony Sr. Obituary
Edward "Bay Bay" James Anthony Sr. was born on Aug. 4, 1957, in Lake Charles, La., to Anatole and Virda Lee Anthony. He passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. In his pass time, Edward enjoyed "cutting a few corners," listening to music, and talking on the phone. He was previously employed by Christus St. Patrick in the shipping and receiving department.
Edward is survived by his wife of 36 years, Francis "Goo" Anthony; mother, Virda Lee Anthony; daughters, Tiffany (Tamarde) Robinson and Shantell (Jeremy) Stevens; son, Edward Anthony Jr.; grandchildren, Brionna Lawson, Z'Tevion LeBlanc, Tia Anthony, Tyler Lawson, Breylon Stevens, Jerny Stevens, Tamaree Robinson, Tizionna Robinson, Tiaonna Robinson, Tamarde Robinson Jr., Eriyelle Anthony, and Xavier Anthony; close friends, Emmanuel Thomas Milan Murphy, Dwight McCarver, and Martin "Chip" Joseph Jr.; special cousins, Leary George and Rose May; guardian angel, Helen Bradley and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anatole Anthony; and his brother, Peter Anthony.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Fondel Memorial Chapel located at 832 N. Lyons St., Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now