Edward John Liptak Sr
1935 - 2020
Edward John Liptak, Sr., age 85, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Edward was born October 11, 1935 to his parents, Edward D. and Enes (Lardi) Liptak, in South Wilmington, IL.
He grew up in Rensselaer, NY and was longtime resident of Moss Bluff. He was a U.S. Army Veteran stationed in Louisiana where he met his loving wife, Jean. Ed was a Boy Scout leader and volunteer firefighter for many years. He was a gifted carpenter and artist who made rosaries and stone crosses. Ed will be remembered as an avid storyteller and was never short of an opinion. Most importantly, he was extremely devoted to his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Jean Lejeune Liptak; two sons, Edward John Liptak, Jr. of Lake Charles and Matthew W. Liptak (Nikki) of Lafayette; five daughters, Jean M. Nunez (Anthony) of Longville, LA, Elizabeth A. Liptak of Houston, TX, Susan M. Bubar and Carolyn A. Liptak both of Denver, CO, and Jennifer A. Smith (Brian) of Sulphur, LA; 15 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four sisters, Genevieve West (Richard) of Rock Tavern, NY, Sister Mary Lou Liptak, RMS, of Berne, NY, Ann Marie Liptak of East Greenbush, NY, and Agnes M. Petrucci (Frank) of Wynantskill, NY.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother Stella (Ragule) Liptak; one son, Edward David Liptak; two brothers, Vincent Liptak and Michael Liptak; a sister Theresa Pike.
Visitation services will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Saturday, December 5, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am with a rosary to be prayed at 12:00pm. Funeral Services, officiated by Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau of St. Theodore Catholic Church, will be held at 2:00pm with the interment at Westlake Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the Knights of Columbus at St. Theodores and the American Diabetes Association.

Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
DEC
5
Rosary
12:00 PM
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
3378552929
December 3, 2020
Jean, I am so sorry about your dad passing away. I have so many memories of being at your house. Praying you get well soon. Cathy Elacqua-Guinane
Cathy Elacqua-Guinane
Friend
