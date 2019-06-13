Edward Joseph "Sonny" Thibodeaux, 67, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in a local care facility.

A lifelong native of Lake Charles, Sonny was born to Lester J. Thibodeaux and Eula Mae Chapman Thibodeaux. He was a self-employed mechanic all his life. He was raised in the Catholic faith, yet in the latter part of his life, found comfort in worshipping in the Pentecostal church. Sonny enjoyed shooting pool, fishing, karaoke and, most especially, being PawPaw to his six grandchildren.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are three daughters, Tonya T. Lane of Pine Bluff, Ark., Amanda T. Jeoffroy and husband Danny of Broussard, La., and Melinda T. Blakely of Lake Charles; one son, Jason Thibodeaux of Washington, La; three sisters, Wanda Manning and husband Ken, Susan Roosa and Ann Thibodeaux, also of Lake Charles; six brothers, Elsworth Thibodeaux and wife Mary, Tommy Thibodeaux, Gilbert Thibodeaux and wife Jeanie, Lester Thibodeaux Jr., Hubert Thibodeaux, and William Thibodeaux and wife Melissa, all of Lake Charles; six beloved grandchildren, Peyton and Dylan Lane, Lauren Thibodeaux, and Caleb, Brihanna and Isaiah Blakely; and one great-granddaughter, Mya Derouen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Patricia Hebert, Gloria Veillon and Joyce Fontenot; one brother, Herbert Thibodeaux; and one dearly loved grandchild, Tanner Jeoffroy.

A private family service in memory of Sonny will be held at a later date. A his request, cremation was entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate care given their father and brother to the doctors and staff of Harbor Hospice. Published in American Press on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary