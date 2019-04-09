Home

Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-3336
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reed Funeral
Vigil
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Mimosa Pine Cemetery
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Edward Joseph Vaussine, was born Dec. 27, 1930, to Alfred "Fred" Vaussine and Cecile Landry Vaussine. He passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. A man with a servant's heart always wanting to help and serve everyone. A great husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, whether he was working on a project, fishing or playing baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary McDaniel Vaussine of Kinder; four children, Susan Doumite and husband Jerry of Kinder, Raymond Vaussine and wife Jane of Hemphill, Texas, Colleen Unkel Morgan and husband Bobby of Lake Arthur, and Calvin Vaussine and wife Ruth of Lake Charles; three siblings, Bernice Vaussine Davis, Roy Vaussine, Theresa Vaussine Adams; 19 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Lyons Vaussine; 2 siblings, Leona Vaussine Peveto and Joyce Vaussine Gray.
Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church. Father Keith Pellerin will officiate. Burial will be at Mimosa Pine South Cemetery in Carlyss at 3 p.m. Visitation will be Tuesday at Reed Funeral from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. with a Vigil at 6 p.m. and a Rosary will follow. Visitation will continue Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of service.
Published in American Press on Apr. 9, 2019
