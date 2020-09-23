Edward "Bud" Lee Cole, 83 of Westlake, LA was called to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Bud was born in Dublin, Texas on November 8, 1936 to Arthur and Mildred Cole. In 1949 the Cole family made Westlake their home. He graduated in 1955 from Westlake High School and shortly after enlisted in the United States Army, serving four years. Upon his return home he attended Sowela Technical College where he earned a certificate for welding. It was also during this time he met Maureen and on January 8, 1960 they exchanged their live long vows.
Together they welcomed four children; Kevin, Scott, Belinda and Teresa. He was employed by Conoco Refinery, working there until his retirement in 1997. He was strong in his faith and he was a member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. He was also a member Barnabas Sunday School Class. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, camping, trips to Toledo Bend, traveling and exploring historical sites throughout the country, even enjoyed panning for Gold. He was one to tease and tell a good joke, and bring a smile to peoples faces. Upon welcoming his first grandchild, he lovingly accepted the title "Paw Paw", doting and spoiling them often. With both his children and grandchildren he was involved in their sporting activities; Football, Basketball, Soccer, T-Ball, Softball, Golf and Volleyball. You'd find him eagerly rooting them on from the sidelines.
He was a member of; Sulphur VFW, Post 8107 where he served as Post Commander from 1981 to 1982, Military Order of the Cootie, and the Grand Lodge of Louisiana.
He was welcomed into heaven by; his son Alan Scott Cole, a grandson; Cole Joseph Simon, his parents, and siblings; Arthur "Steve" Cole and Shirley Lynn Griffith.
Those left to cherish his memory are; his wife of 60 years; Maureen, his children; Kevin L. Cole, Teresa (Johnny) Carpenter and Belinda F. Simon, three grandchildren; Lauren Weldon, Sydney Green and Maddi Carpenter, three great grandchildren; Levi, Saylor, and Ellie.
He was laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake, LA on September 19, 2020.
The family would like to give a special thank you to his team of care takers; Dr. Jody George and Premier Hospice in Ruston, LA. They are most appreciative to the level of care and compassion shown to them in their time of need.
In lieu of flowers the family invites you to make a donation in his honor to a veteran program of your choice or Operation Christmas.