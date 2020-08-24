1/1
Edward McKinley
1934 - 2020
Principal, Educator and Leader of Men, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19th at 4:45 p.m. Born Dec. 9, 1934 he was preceded in death by his bride of 54 years, Roy Lee McKinley. He leaves behind two children, Edward Arnold McKinley and Tanya Lenette McKinley of Atlanta, Ga.
Big Daddy was grandpa to Kami Alana McKinley, Kara McKinley from Camille Louise McKinley; Jacquez Curry, Brittany Curry from Dhelia Mashon McKinley along with a host of niece's, nephews' and brother-and sister-in-law's. "Eddie" shared four brothers and three sisters to the union of James and Vivian McKinley. All deceased except his youngest sister, Mamie Clark, of Herald, Calif.
Dad was the Principal of Molo Middle Magnet for nearly 30 years where he received many awards and served on Many Boards, such as National Educator Association, President Calcasieu Principals associations, Principle of the year award and many others. Big Daddy always had time to listen and offer words of wisdom, even if you think you didn't need it. He will be missed by many as he was a Real Christian Man not watered down with an uncompromising spirit.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
