|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Edward "Ted" McWhorter announces his passing on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Courtyard Manor in Lafayette at the age of 81. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice with Canon John Bedingfield, officiating.
Edward, known as Ted by all who knew and loved him, was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing and hunting. He was a Colorado transplant but his heart was always in Louisiana. Ted was a 1960 graduate of Belloit College in Wisconsin where he received a Bachelor of Biochemistry. His early careers were in medical and pharmaceutical sales and then he entered the oilfield industry as a chemist for various companies throughout the south. In 1986, he joined his wife, Deanie in the healthcare business, founding Evangeline Home Health until his retirement. In 2015, he and Deanie were inducted into the Home Care Association of Louisiana Hall of Honor. With Ted's biochemistry education and understanding of business along with Deanie's clinical expertise, they illustrated the family theme that has resonated across the early decades of home health in Louisiana and guided Evangeline Home Health. Ted was also a critical member in the formation of HomeSight®, a national paradigm for assisting the visually impaired with Occupational Therapy at home which has been included in many profounding studies, publications, and presentations.
Ted was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Deanie McWhorter of Lafayette; son, Dennis McWhorter of Lafayette; daughters, Lisi Coleman and husband Bryan of Lake Charles, Margaret DeStout and husband Paul of Lake Charles, and Maddie Miller and husband Lucas of Eunice; 11 granddaughters; and six grandsons; six great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter; as well as extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cedric and Genevieve Blincoe McWhorter; and sister, JoAnn "Jody" Tiffany.
At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Monday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. until time of services.
Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in American Press on Oct. 19, 2019