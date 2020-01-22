|
|
Funeral service for Mr. Edward Neal, 74, of Welsh, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of Welsh with the Rev. Pat Deshotel officiating. Burial will be in the Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings. Visitation will be at the church Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Mr. Neal passed away at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was a lifelong resident of the Welsh/Jennings area. He retired as a Tugboat Captain and served as a Merchant Marine. Until he lost his eyesight, he loved hunting, fishing, hiking, bowling, going to the beach and being around the water. Most of all, anything he could do with his kids and grandkids was his favorite.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Caswell Neal; three daughters, Dawn Kay Neal of Welsh, Krystal (David) Jackson of White Oak, Texas, Candy (Ken) Comeaux of Moulton, Ala.; one sister, Christine (Tony) LeBlanc of Hathaway; four brothers, Gerald (Cindy) Neal of Hathaway, Harold (Linda) Neal of Jennings, Wayne (Charlene) Neal of Hathaway, Richard Neal of Iota; five grandchildren, Chase (Rebecca) Comeaux, Kourtney Jackson, Kameron Jackson, Kennon (Lauren) Comeaux, Mason Daniel; and three great-grandchildren, Izabella Comeaux, Emma Comeaux and River Comeaux.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Otis and Bernice Chaisson Neal; son, Donald Ray Neal; brother, Michael Neal; and his in-laws, Elead and Mazie Benoit Caswell.
Published in American Press on Jan. 22, 2020