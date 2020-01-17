|
Edward Trent Sr., departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born March 28, 1943, to Ulous Trent and Alice Turner Trent in Washington, La. He worked as a laborer at PPG Refinery until his retirement. He loved music and played several instruments. He was a bass guitarist with Cookie and the Cupcakes for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Deborah Trent-Battle, Edward Trent Jr., Sabrina Trent, Erica Trent and Patricia Daigle Trent, all of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Albertha (Marion) Siverand of Lake Charles, La., Lucinda Anders of Chicago, Ill., and Chester Trent of Houston, Texas; 21 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. and funeral service at 2 p.m. at King's Funeral Home, Pastor Dwayne Pete, officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park, under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020