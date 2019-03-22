Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Effie Lyles
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Burial
Following Services
Prien Memorial Park
Effie Hebert Lyles, 67, passed away on March 20, 2019, at a local hospital.
Effie was born and raised in Lake Charles and is a graduate of LaGrange Sr. High School. Being a kid at heart she always enjoyed fantasy. Her favorite being Disney and her love for Mickey Mouse, she also fell in love with the enchanting world of Harry Potter (she was a RavenClaw). Effie loved her friends and had a caretaker's heart. She loved working with special needs children. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 47 years, Robert (Bob) Lyles; two sons, Robert A. Lyles and wife Helen, and Ira S. Lyles and wife Adrien; five grandchildren, Ashton Lyles, Mason Halker, Isabelle Lyles, Hannah Lyles and Hayden Lyles; mother, Marjorie Elmer Hebert; four sisters, Susan Broussard, Mary Ann Daigle, Collet Marks, Kathy Hebert; and brother, Archie S. Hebert Jr.
She was preceded in death by her father, Archie S. Hebert Sr.
A funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 22, 2019
