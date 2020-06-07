Eileen Hacker (nee Smith) passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, having recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family. A graduate of University of Missouri's Sinclair School of Nursing, Eileen taught nursing in St. Louis during World War II, served in community nursing roles throughout Missouri and Indiana and became an active community volunteer. She developed a series of First Ladies programs and became a member of the Missouri State Historical Society's Speakers Bureau. Active in DAR, a member of P.E.O., Calcasieu Forum, and known as the 'cookie lady' at Webster Groves Presbyterian church.

Preceding her in death, husband Col. Alden Hacker U.S.A. Ret. She leaves daughter, Deborah Hacker Serra (James); granddaughter, Jennifer Guidry (John); great-granddaughter, Samantha; and Sister Marilyn Otto (Don).

Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. If desired, contributions may be made to the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing Rural Clinic fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store