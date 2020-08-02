Elaine Chapman, 78, of Sulphur passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in a local hospital.

She was a Lake Charles native and has lived in Sulphur for many years. She loved playing Bingo and spending time with family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Robert L. Chapman; two daughters, Bobbie Deville of Lake Charles, and Martha Hill and husband Paul of Sulphur; three sons, Tony Deville and wife Jolee of Longville, Curtis Chapman and wife, Staycee of Sulphur, and Bruce Chapman and wife Bridgett of Carlyss; two stepsons, Robert and Dennis Matte; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Ora Istre; six brothers, and one sister.

A Memorial Service honoring Elaine's life will be held 6 p.m. , Monday, August 3, 2020 at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home of Sulphur. Rev. David Lilly will officiate. Prior to the memorial, a gathering of friends and family will be 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Robinson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store