1/1
Elaine Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Chapman, 78, of Sulphur passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in a local hospital.
She was a Lake Charles native and has lived in Sulphur for many years. She loved playing Bingo and spending time with family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Robert L. Chapman; two daughters, Bobbie Deville of Lake Charles, and Martha Hill and husband Paul of Sulphur; three sons, Tony Deville and wife Jolee of Longville, Curtis Chapman and wife, Staycee of Sulphur, and Bruce Chapman and wife Bridgett of Carlyss; two stepsons, Robert and Dennis Matte; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Ora Istre; six brothers, and one sister.
A Memorial Service honoring Elaine's life will be held 6 p.m. , Monday, August 3, 2020 at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home of Sulphur. Rev. David Lilly will officiate. Prior to the memorial, a gathering of friends and family will be 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Robinson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved