Elaine Droddy, 85, of Lake Charles, La., died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Droddy was born Sept. 21, 1934, in Singer, La., where she was raised. She lived a number of years in Merryville before moving to Lake Charles in 1963. She worked as a pre-school teacher for First United Methodist Church and was a longtime member of Livingway Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed children and loved to babysit throughout her years. She also enjoyed sharing her love of baking with her family and friends and will be remembered for her wonderful divinity candy, yeast rolls and pies. Most recently, she enjoyed taking the time to work on her word puzzles.
Mrs. Droddy is survived by her son, Ernest "Mitchell" Droddy and wife JoAnn of Lake Charles; sister, Betty Hudson and husband Earl of DeQuincy; special sister, Jeannie Droddy of Pensacola, Fla.; brothers, Clyde Clark and wife Carolyn of DeQuincy, and Luther Smith of Singer, La.; grandchildren, Amy Nixson and husband Kenneth, Amanda Hufstedler and husband Jason, Kara Ortego and husband Scott, David Droddy and wife Tasha, Hope Droddy, and Stephanie Droddy and fiancé Brandon; and her great-grandchildren, Emma Nixon, Kaitlyn Dotson, Sara Hufstedler, Bella Grace Ortego, Baby Boy Ortego (on-the-way), Taelyn Droddy, Rynen Droddy, Brayden Pesson and Abriella Droddy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Droddy; son, Ricky Gene Droddy; father, Mitchell Clark; mother, Bessie Cook; and brothers, Charles Clark Sr., Dean Clark, Paul Smith and Frank Smith Jr.
Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Good Hope Cemetery in Singer, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Chuck Huddelston will officiate.
**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to immediate family, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only.**
Published in American Press on Mar. 28, 2020