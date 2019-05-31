Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Elaine (Cormier) Duhon


1932 - 2019
Elaine (Cormier) Duhon Obituary
Elaine Cormier Duhon, 86 was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Lake Charles, La., to the late George and Sadie Kelly Duhon. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. She departed this life Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Lake Charles.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Gwen (Russell) Ceaser, Marty Cormier Fobbs and Sadie Coleman; six sons, Gregory Cormier, Terrell Cormier, Craig Cormier, Hugh George "Pumie" Cormier, Julius C. Cormier and Mark Lynn Cormier; one brother, Huey Lee (Mattie) Duhon; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Cormier; two children, Bardie Cormier and Eva Cormier Reed; her parents, and one grandchild, Terrance Cormier. Her funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Elmore Garner will officiate. Burial will be in Hi Mount Cemetery under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the church.
Published in American Press on May 31, 2019
