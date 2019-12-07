|
A Going Home Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Mass of First Baptist Church of Ville Platte on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, for Elaine Vidrine Howerton, 93, who passed away on Dec. 5, 2019, in Jennings, La., surrounded by her loved ones. Brother Kevin West, pastor of First Baptist Church of Ville Platte, will conduct funeral services. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The eternal soul of Elaine Prather Vidrine Howerton was gloriously ushered into Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, after a yearlong illness. At an early age, she professed her trust in Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior, and praise God, at age 93, has attained her blessed hope as a blood-fought child of the King! She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Ville Platte; where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Elaine's passion of serving others was carried out through her job and community involvement. She began serving the people of Evangeline Parish as an assistant home demonstration agent from 1946-1952; substitute teach from 1952-1959; associate home demonstration agent from 1959-1970; home demonstration agent from 1970 until her retirement. Elaine was an active member of the Cotton Festival Board of directors, the Rural Area Development board of directors, CODOFIL board of directors, and the Council on Aging Board of directors. She received honors from the National Junior Horticulture Association in 1970 for her accomplishments in coaching five teams and three individuals to national winners at the NJHA contest. Elaine was also recognized for her work in the Expanded Nutrition Program; where she helped reach 550 families and 175 youth. Her devotion to her family was apparent every day. This is where she left her legacy of faith in God, service to others and love for all.
Elaine is survived by her daughters, Patty Vidrine Daigle and husband Glenn of Jennings, Peggy Vidrine Brown and husband Gary of Moss Bluff; brother, Byron "Sonny" Prather and wife Inge of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Tiffany McMillan and husband Hoyt, Derek Brown, Donovan Brown and wife Caitlin; and great-grandchildren, Asher McMillan, Titus McMillan, Hanna McMillan and Jude McMillan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulric and Nell Prather; husbands, LeRoy Vidrine and Eugen Howerton; son, Kenneth Vidrine; daughter, Linda Sue Vidrine; and sister, Ruby Lee Keller and husband Whithey.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte on Sunday from noon until time of service.
Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.
Published in American Press on Dec. 7, 2019