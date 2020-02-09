Home

Elaine Armer
Elaine Manuel Armer


1933 - 2020
Elaine Manuel Armer Obituary
Elaine Manuel Armer, 87, entered peacefully into rest on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in DeRidder, Louisiana. Elaine was born to Lawrence and Aline (Trahan) Manuel, on Jan. 29, 1933, of Vinton, Louisiana.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, 2 p.m., at Labby Memorial Funeral Home chapel in DeRidder, LA with Father James Burkart officiating. Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.
Besides spending time with her family, Elaine loved working in her yard and spending time with her schnauzer, Poofy. She was the sassiest, most fun-loving Mamaw of all and cooked the most wonderful pot of red rice and gravy. She was a seamstress, a devout Catholic, and a faithful wife, but above all she was a mother and a grandmother. She will be greatly missed by everyone that loved her.
Left to cherish Elaine's memory are her son, Robert H. Armer, Jr. (Amie); daughters, Vicki Mayo, Corky O'Neal (Hollis Ray), Suzie Nugent (Buckie), Kay Hickman (Ricky) all of DeRidder, LA; brother, Fulton Manuel (Norma) of Nibletts Bluff, LA; sisters, Erline Drounette of Sulphur, LA, Shirley Scott (Alec) of Orange, TX; brother-in-laws, Harold Armer (Judy) of Sulphur, LA, John Ed Quarles of Hodge, LA; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. "Bob" Armer, Sr.; parents, Lawrence and Aline Manuel; siblings, Austin Manuel, Ethel Manuel, Joyce Davis; and granddaughter, Kelly June O'Neal .
Serving as pallbearers will be Bud O'Neal, Ricky Hickman, Jr., Matthew Young, Mark Young, Lane Armer, and Coby Bertrand.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jackson Bertrand, Maxwell Bertrand, Harrison Bertrand, Colin O'Neal, Hunter Young, Hunter Roberts, and Alex Leslie.
Published in American Press on Feb. 9, 2020
