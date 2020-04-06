|
Elaine "Doonie" Marcantel Rion, 88, of Lake Charles passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Rion was born on October 30, 1931 in Kinder and attended Kinder High School. She moved to Lake Charles in 1947. She was a member of the Apostolic Temple Pentecostal Church. Mrs. Rion had a love for traveling and camping and could often be found visiting flea markets and antiquing. She will be most remembered for her love and devotion to her family and the attention and care she gave to her son Randy.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Kenneth Rion and wife Barbara of Lake Charles; sister, Elanora "Pankey" Reynolds of Lake Charles; brother, Lynn Marcantel and wife Shirley of Kinder; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Anderson Rion, Jr.; son, John Randall Rion; daughter, Regina Ezell; her parents, Beatrice and McKinley Marcantel; brother, Hollis Marcantel; and sister, Maxine "Tennie" Baggett.
***Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited, as per state compliance and currently scheduled services will be for immediate family only***
Memorial donations may be made to CARC, Inc. of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Apr. 6, 2020