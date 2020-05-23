Elaine Marie (Solari) Newman
1958 - 2020
Elaine Marie Solari Newman, 62, of Lake Charles, La., passed away surrounded by her family on May 21, 2020.
Elaine was born on Jan. 8, 1958, in Lake Charles, to Archie and Louise Fontenot Solari. She was a lifetime resident of Lake Charles, and a 1975 graduate of LaGrange High School. She enjoyed fishing and camping, and family gatherings. She was a loving, compassionate wife, mother, sister and daughter. She will be dearly missed by her family, co-workers, and especially by her grandson, Braydan.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her husband, Patrick J. Newman; her mother; her son, Trent Michael Newman (Aya) of Okinawa, Japan; her grandchildren, Braydan Bellard, and Mika Marie Newman, born today, May 23, 2020; her sister, Karen Theriot (Pat) of Lake Charles, La.; and her brother, Matt Solari (Gerayln) of Jennings, La.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Joseph Newman; and her father.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Trey Ange will officiate. Visitation will be in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, May 24, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
*Due to current state regulations, all those in attendance for the funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Heaven church will be required to wear a protective mask.

Published in American Press on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
MAY
24
Rosary
06:00 PM
MAY
25
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Elaine was a great friend. She loved with a big heart. She will be dearly missed.
Lorna Albers
Friend
May 22, 2020
I worked with Elaine when she was at the equipment company St Patrick Hospital had back in the late 80s early 90s. So very sorry for your loss. She was such a fun coworker! I remember our lunches and getting birthday desserts when it wasnt actually our birthday!
Cindy Clark Van Woeart
Coworker
