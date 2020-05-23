Elaine Marie Solari Newman, 62, of Lake Charles, La., passed away surrounded by her family on May 21, 2020.

Elaine was born on Jan. 8, 1958, in Lake Charles, to Archie and Louise Fontenot Solari. She was a lifetime resident of Lake Charles, and a 1975 graduate of LaGrange High School. She enjoyed fishing and camping, and family gatherings. She was a loving, compassionate wife, mother, sister and daughter. She will be dearly missed by her family, co-workers, and especially by her grandson, Braydan.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her husband, Patrick J. Newman; her mother; her son, Trent Michael Newman (Aya) of Okinawa, Japan; her grandchildren, Braydan Bellard, and Mika Marie Newman, born today, May 23, 2020; her sister, Karen Theriot (Pat) of Lake Charles, La.; and her brother, Matt Solari (Gerayln) of Jennings, La.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Joseph Newman; and her father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Trey Ange will officiate. Visitation will be in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, May 24, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

*Due to current state regulations, all those in attendance for the funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Heaven church will be required to wear a protective mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store