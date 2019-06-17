|
|
IOWA – Elaine Marie Royer, born August 21, 1938, daughter of the late Louis Royer and Marie Tall Royer, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 80.
Elaine enjoyed sewing, cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors are her son, Tony Royer and wife Andrea of Iowa; brothers, James Royer of Arizona, Donald "Tanny" of Beaumont; grandchildren, Devon and Baylee. She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Toni Trahan and sister, Helen Royer Thibodeaux.
As per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. There will be no services.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on June 17, 2019