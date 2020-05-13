Elaine Ungar Cameron, 96, of Lake Charles made her last journey to her final vacation destination at 4:10 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 from a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Cameron was born on Dec. 23, 1923 in Galveston, Texas and was a graduate of Lake Charles High School in 1941. She continued her education at Port Arthur College before moving back to Lake Charles where she worked as a clerk at Chennault Air Force Base. She briefly moved to Washington D.C. and worked as a clerk in the Department of Engineering. Mrs. Cameron moved back to Lake Charles and married a man in a uniform who was the love of her life, Thomas "Tommy" Cameron. During their earlier years of marriage, they lived in Houston where she worked at the Scanlon Building for the building manager and also lived in Austin, Texas where she worked for the State as a clerk. In 1964 they returned to Lake Charles and she attended Sowela Technical Institute and also worked as a clerk for the food stamp office and was later an administrative clerk for the Social Security Office until retiring in 1983.

She was a committed member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd where she, up until very recently, volunteered as the receptionist every Tuesday and was a lifelong member of St. Cecilia's Guild. Mrs. Cameron also volunteered a lot of her time to the Imperial Calcasieu Museum. She was a proud recipient of a Women's Certificate for the Lake Charles Sail and Power Squadron and currently attended meetings regularly. Mrs. Cameron was a member of the Gingham Ladies and participated in many of their activities such as being an usher at the Symphony Orchestra.

Mrs. Cameron will be remembered for her love of laughter, music, and lets not forget CATS! She traveled throughout her life with her last trip being as recent as December with the McNeese State University SAGE group. Mostly, Elaine will be remembered for her love of socializing. Whether it was birthday parties she threw for herself, weekly breakfasts with her treasured neighbors at the pool, years of Power Squadron events, or holidays spent with her "family friends," Elaine never missed an opportunity to party! She loved to decorate for every holiday and even dressed up with her beloved Tommy as skeletons on Halloween to hand out candy to the neighborhood children.

Those left to cherish her memory are a nephew, Stuart Spates Jr.; niece, Linda Cameron Wranosky; great nephew, Gordon Spates; great niece, Elizabeth Spates; great nephew, Gerard Prudhomme; great nephew, Andre Prudhomme; great niece, Collette Prudhomme Cosminski; and great-great nephew, Cooper Patrick Cosminski.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tommy" Cameron; parents, Myrtle Molhusen and Victor Hugo Ungar; sister, Mary Elizabeth Ungar Spates; and a niece, Mary Beth Spates Prudhomme.

Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial service and internment will be held at a later date at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd so those who would like to attend can participate.

Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Cameron's honor to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 715, Kirkman St., Lake Charles, LA 70601. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the doctors and staff at Harbor Hospice for their excellent and loving care and to her doctor of many years, Dr. Arthur Primeaux.

