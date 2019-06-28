|
Elbert Lewis Jr., 71, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born and raised in Lake Charles, and he was employed with CARC for 20 years. His hobbies were his love for music and dancing with his family.
Elbert was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Lewis Sr. and Piccola Lewis; one brother, Lynn Charles Lewis; and one sister, Christine Deville; two sisters-in-law, Oreilia Lewis, Maebelle Lewis; and two brothers-in-law, John Valerie Sr. and Charlie Lewis Sr.; and three nephews, Eric Lewis, Gregory Brown and Corneilous Arvie.
Survivors include his three sisters, Ella Mae Lewis, Patricia Valerie, Willie Pearl Lewis (Reginald Lewis); two brothers, Oscar Lewis Sr. and Eddie Lewis Sr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Fondel Memorial Chapel with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on June 28, 2019