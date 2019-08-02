|
|
Eldridge Derouen, 95, of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the comfort of his home. Mr. Derouen was born in Bell City, La., to Clomere Derouen and Elodia Comeaux Derouen on March 21, 1924.
The family moved to Lake Charles where he graduated from LaGrange High School in 1941 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1943. He served in World War II in the Pacific and as a tugboat captain in San Francisco Bay until he was honorably discharged in 1945. Mr. Derouen then returned home to work for Jones Oilfield Service, Inc., in Lake Charles. In 1948, he married Miss Della M Fontenot of Big Lake, La.
In 1980 he became owner of Jones Oilfield Service, Inc. Nine years later, Mr. Derouen retired and sold the company. After retiring, he drove cars for local car dealers and rental companies until 2006 when he retired a second time to enjoy time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Derouen loved to ride motorcycles, hunting and fishing and was a faithful member of Grand Lake Faith Temple. He was known as "The Candy Man" for always having a pocket full of candy to share for the price of a hug. He will be remembered for his love of God, family and people.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-one years, Della Fontenot Derouen; parents; brother, Lee Derouen; and sister, Ella Mae Duhon.
He is survived by his daughters, Patsy Fletcher and husband Van of Leesville; Peggy McGinnis of Lake Charles; and son, Bruce Derouen of Houston; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family of Mr. Derouen would like to extend sincere thanks to Heart of Hospice for the excellent care given to their dad.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Martin will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation Saturday will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue Sunday from noon until the time of service in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 2, 2019