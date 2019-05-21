Eleanor Marie McManus Johnson, 81, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in a local hospital.

She was a native of Lake Charles and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 60 years. Eleanor enjoyed tole painting, antiquing, and doing various crafts.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, James W. "TeBoy" Johnson of Sulphur; her children, James Michael Johnson and wife Belinda of Sulphur, and Mark Kent Johnson and wife Helen of Moss Bluff; her siblings, Althea Thomas, Earl James "EJ" McManus and wife Myrtle Ann "Tannie", and Kenneth Ray McManus and wife Donna, all of Moss Bluff; and four grandchildren, Lindsey, Janie, Haley and Hunter Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmitt and Mary Cascio McManus.

A Celebration of Eleanor's Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Lake Charles. Pallbearers will be Hunter Johnson, Ray McManus, Stewart McManus, Jason Thomas, Joseph Pousson and Craig Nunez. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .